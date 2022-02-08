      Weather Alert

Second Gentleman Whisked Out Of Event Following Reported Bomb Threat

News Desk
Feb 8, 2022 @ 3:51pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month.

He was in the school’s museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, “We have to go.” Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

Students and educators at the school were instructed to leave the school, with an announcement saying, “Evacuate the building.”

No reason for the evacuation was given.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
AccuWeather: Following Ice Event, 3 to 6 Inches of Snow Thursday Night
3 Homicides in 4 Days in Akron
City of Canton, Others Issue Snow Parking Bans
US Marshals: Canton Man Fires Shot During Arrest Attempt Near Youngstown
Connect With Us Listen To Us On