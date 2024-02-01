Second Guilty Verdict in Killing of Jackson Woman
February 1, 2024 8:42AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Rittman woman is again found guilty of aggravated murder for the 2012 killing of a Jackson Township woman.
41-year-old Erica Stefanko was found guilty Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.
The jury deliberated for seven-and-a half hours.
She’s being sentenced Thursday afternoon.
Stefanko had been found guilty previously, but her conviction was overturned in 2022.
She’s accused of luring 25-year-old Ashley Biggs to a remote location in New Franklin where Chad Cobb beat her to death.
Cobb is serving a life sentence.
The trio was in disagreement over a custody case.