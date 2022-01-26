Second Teen Arrested for Shooting Death of 51-Year-Old Canton Man
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Both teens accused in the killing of a 51-year-old Canton man earlier this month are now in custody.
The U.S. Marshal Service says 17-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton was arrested Tuesday at a Massillon home in the 200 block of Edwin Avenue SE.
16-year-old Craig Avery of Akron was arrested in Akron, shortly after the crime occurred.
Terrell Lipkins was shot twice outside his girlfriend’s apartment building on Gilbert Circle NE on January 8 and pronounced dead at the hospital.