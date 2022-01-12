      Weather Alert

Second Teen Suspect Named in Killing of Canton Man

Jim Michaels
Jan 12, 2022 @ 4:25am
(Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have named a second wanted teenager in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins.

17-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton is also charged with murder in the weekend incident, just like 16-year Craig Avery of Akron.

Both are wanted young men.

Lipkins was shot twice outside his girlfriend’s apartment on Gilbert Avenue NE near 31st Street.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

