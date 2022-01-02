Seconds After New Year Begins, Canton Police Officer Forced to Shoot Man Firing Gun
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly start to the new year in Canton.
A police officer shot a man dead.
That man was firing a gun at the time, according to a statement from the police chief.
Chief Jack Angelo says officers had responded to a shots fired incident in the 2300 block of 10th Street SW.
That’s when an officer outside his vehicle encountered a man shooting a gun.
The officer fired back, and the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BCI is now investigating, and the officer is on administrative leave.
Neighbors report that a young family lived in a house that was surrounded by crime scene tape on Saturday.