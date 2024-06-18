News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Secret Service Agent Robbed At Gunpoint During President’s Trip To Los Angeles

By News Desk
June 18, 2024 7:08AM EDT
President Joe Biden walks to his limousine as he arrives on Air Force One, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Biden will attend a campaign event Saturday night. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint during President Joe Biden’s fundraising visit to Los Angeles.

Officials say the agent was returning from work Saturday night when he was robbed in a residential community in Tustin.

The agent was not injured.

Police say he fired a gun during the confrontation.

The Secret Service say they do not know if anyone was shot.

Police said Monday that a suspect had not been found.

Police did find some of the agent’s stolen belongings in the area.

Police reported a silver Infiniti FX35 was seen leaving the scene.

