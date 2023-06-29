News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Section of Frank Avenue to See New Pavement

By Jim Michaels
June 29, 2023 8:00AM EDT
WHBC News

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another road project is on the horizon for the Stark County Engineer’s Office.

The repaving of Frank Avenue NW from University Street to just north of Portage Street in Jackson Township.

That roadway was widened about ten years ago.

The paving work will be done in the Fall.

It goes to bid soon.

County Engineer Keith Bennett says it’s a million dollar project.

And they have $720,000 in state and federal grant money ready to go.

