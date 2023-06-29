Section of Frank Avenue to See New Pavement

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another road project is on the horizon for the Stark County Engineer’s Office.

The repaving of Frank Avenue NW from University Street to just north of Portage Street in Jackson Township.

That roadway was widened about ten years ago.

The paving work will be done in the Fall.

It goes to bid soon.

County Engineer Keith Bennett says it’s a million dollar project.

And they have $720,000 in state and federal grant money ready to go.