(WHBC) – Work continues on a busy Canton road this week, leading to another road closure.

Mahoning Road NE will be closed between 13th Street NE and Superior Avenue NE from Monday through Friday, December 10th – 14th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Canton Engineering Department says the closure is necessary as crews will be working on trenching and replacing gas lines.

All area businesses will be open.

Detours will be posted.

People are being urged to avoid the area if possible.