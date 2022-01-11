Security Expert Gives Views on Canton Police-Involved Shooting as Seen on Body Camera Footage
Courtesy Canton police
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state Attorney General asks the public to withhold judgement until all the facts are known in the James Williams officer-involved killing.
One security expert says the situation as seen on that police body camera footage has the officer walking into the barrage of illegal gunfire.
He was apparently fearful at some point of being hit.
Tim Dimoff of Saks Security in Akron says police like firefighters are required to move in on dangerous situations like that.
Williams was shot dead as he fired that gun from his enclosed porch on 10th Street SW on New Years Day.
Dimoff also reminds us that body camera video doesn’t always tell the whole story.
It is illegal to fire a gun in the air in the city of Canton.
People have been injured and even killed from the bullets that come back down to the ground.