Security Expert: Indian River Needs to Make Changes

Security expert Tim Dimoff (Courtesy SACS Security and Consulting)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron-based security consultant Tim Dimoff says there are things that the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon can do right now and a little later in order to prevent more violent disturbances.

Dimoff believes the facility is re-examining its internal processes.

He suggests more use of lockdowns and better controlling how inmates move about the center.

Dimoff believes this generation of teens is more aggressive, both physically and verbally.

Those teens inside Indian River indeed have apparently lost a number of their privileges since the weekend incident.

Parents of young people housed there tell us they haven’t heard from them since, and all visitations have been canceled.

The school at the facility also remains closed.