See a Pothole in Canton? There’s an APP for That!

Canton Streets Superintendent, Steve Trzcinski visited the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to talk about every’s most-dreaded post-winter conversation: Potholes!

Steve was upbeat on the city’s current efforts to keep the holes in check.

He wasn’t proclaiming victory. In fact, as long as we keep driving and Ohio winters keep going from cold to warm to cold and back to warm, his department will always have job security.

The best news was that the city has an easy way for you to inform the streets department when you see a budding potholes: Open up your seeclickfix app, take a picture and report it.

Steve says his team tries to respond quickly.

Download the SEECLICKFIX app on your GooglePlay Store or Apple itunes.

Open the app. Find Canton. You’re ready to report.