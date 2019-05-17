Semi Carrying Feed Crashes On Ramp

(WHBC) – A busy highway ramp in Canton had to be shut down on Friday after a feed truck crashed as it was trying to get on to Interstate 77.

It happened on the ramp from U.S. 30 eastbound to I-77 northbound a little after 9 o’clock Friday morning.

WHBC was told on the scene the Case Farms truck was carrying chicken feed, which was sent all over the ramp and down onto Cleveland Avenue below.

The driver suffered some bumps and bruises but is expected to be okay.

The ramp reopened after the truck was towed, the feed was cleaned up and the structural integrity of the ramp was examined.