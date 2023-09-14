Senate Adopts Derailment Investigation Report

A skateboarder passes a sign in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Senate Committee on Rail Safety has adopted a 132-page report, completing their investigation of the East Palestine train derailment.

Resident and mom Jess Conard says the top priority now is getting a federal disaster declaration, saying they see those cancer clusters coming.

One amendment to the report has the state EPA monitoring the soil for 20 more years.

Another amendment provides funding for annual agricultural testing.