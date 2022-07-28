Senate Approves, House Ready for CHIPS Vote on Thursday

Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, right, presents Ohio governor Mike DeWine with a silicon wafer during the announcement on Friday Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio, that Intel will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

WASHINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Senate passed the all-important-to-Ohio CHIPS Act Wednesday afternoon, 64 to 33.

Congressman Tim Ryan says on Fox he is set to vote “yes” in the House, as soon as Thursday.

Intel says it needs the bill to proceed with construction of a multi-billion dollar semiconductor manufacturing facility near Columbus.

President Biden has said he will sign the bill, if passed in the House.