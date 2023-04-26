News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Senate Committee Advances President’s Labor Secretary Nominee

By News Desk
April 26, 2023 12:47PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nomination for the next labor secretary, Julie Su, has advanced through a Senate committee.

But a handful of Democrats are withholding support, creating uncertainty ahead of a vote in the full chamber.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced Su’s nomination on a party-line vote on Wednesday.

Every Democrat on the committee voted in favor of Su.

But a number of their Democratic colleagues have declined to publicly support Su.

The White House has worked to win over the holdouts, but top Democrats acknowledge that Su’s nomination remains in doubt in the closely divided Senate.

