Senate Just Barely Confirms Bernstein As President’s Economic Adviser

By News Desk
June 13, 2023 7:44PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate has narrowly confirmed Jared Bernstein to be the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

A longtime aide to President Joe Biden and an economist focused on workers, Bernstein was confirmed by a vote of 50-49.

Republican lawmakers were critical of his claims early in the administration that the high inflation coming out of the pandemic was temporary.

Rising costs for families and businesses have been a challenge for Biden, though the Labor Department said Tuesday that the pace of inflation fell in May to 4%, the lowest 12-month figure for consumer prices in more than 12 years.

