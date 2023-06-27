News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

SENATE REPORT: FBI And Homeland Security Ignored ‘Massive Amount’ Of Intelligence Before Jan. 6

By News Desk
June 27, 2023 12:48PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee’s report says the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored “a massive amount of intelligence information” before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report being released Tuesday says the agencies failed to warn of violence as some of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters planned the siege openly online.

The report by the panel’s majority staff says the intelligence community has not entirely recalibrated to focus on the threats of domestic, rather than international, terrorism.

It says government intelligence leaders “could not conceive” the Capitol would be overrun.

The FBI and Homeland Security say they’ve implemented changes.

