Senator Brown Looking for Tax Relief for East Palestinians

By Jim Michaels
April 15, 2024 8:42AM EDT
A skateboarder passes a sign in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On this Tax Day 2024, many East Palestine residents who received derailment relief benefits are seeing those monies classified as income.

They are paying the appropriate tax.

U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown is working to provide some relief.

He says a bill has passed in the House declaring the train incident last year a catastrophic event.

It’s not subject to tax collection.

Brown believes the bill will become law in the next few weeks.

