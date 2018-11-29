Senator Brown, President Trump Discuss Lordstown GM Plant

(WHBC) – After President Trump appeared to point the finger at Senator Sherrod Brown for what’s happening to the Lordstown GM plant, the Senator requested a chat with the President.

Trump called Brown back and the two spoke late Wednesday.

On with Canton’s Morning News, Brown said he wasn’t surprised by the President’s comments.

“The President never takes much responsibility himself for what goes wrong and always blames someone else.”

Brown says the President was looking for a Democrat in Ohio to blame and he was it.

“I would put my record in the fight for working class Americans and Ohioans up against his any day,” Brown added.

The Senator first called the President and asked him to help prevent job losses in Lordstown in June after plans were announced to lay off the second shift.

This week it was learned that the Lordstown facility would no longer be making the Cruze.

During Brown’s talk with Trump he called on the President to support his American Cars, American Jobs Act, which Brown introduced this summer.

“The President said he liked the bill. My office sent a copy of the bill over to the White House tonight and we will continue doing everything we can to fight for Ohio jobs. I’m glad the President said the right things tonight, but now he needs to follow it up with action. I’ve been calling on him to help save these jobs for months, and it’s long past time we stop subsidizing corporations that send jobs overseas and start supporting American workers.”

