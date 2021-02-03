Senator Brown Speculates on Portman Seat on Filing Deadline Day for Partisan Candidates
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (Facebook)
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown says he would love to have another Democrat by his side in the seat now occupied by Senator Rob Portman.
It seems like a stretch, given the propensity of Ohioans as a whole to vote for Republican candidates, but Senator Brown figures he’s a Democrat, so why not another?
He says he likes all the names he’s heard so far of those interested in the position, mentioning Congressman Tim Ryan off the top.
Portman has announced he won’t run for re-election next year.
Wednesday is the filing deadline for partisan candidates for the 2021 primary, but the deadline for Senatorial candidates is next February..