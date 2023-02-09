News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Senator John Fetterman Hospitalized After Feeling Lightheaded

By News Desk
February 9, 2023 12:32PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) – Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, has been hospitalized in Washington after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat.

His office says initial tests don’t show evidence of a new stroke.

The senator’s communications director says in the statement that doctors are running more tests and that the senator remains at George Washington University Hospital for observation.

Fetterman’s defeat of celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in November was critical to Democrats maintaining their Senate majority.

Fetterman’s campaign was derailed last May when he had what he later called a near-fatal stroke just days before the primary.

