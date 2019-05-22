Senator Portman Discusses Retirement Security, JOBS Act & More with Gary Rivers
Senator Rob Portman joined Gary Rivers Wednesday morning and tackled a number of initiatives that have crossed his desk this past week.
Among them:
- JOBS Act — to allow low-income students to use Pell Grants for shorter-term training programs
- Portman/Cardin’s Retirement Security & Savings Act — a broad set of reforms designed to strengthen Americans’ retirement security by addressing four major opportunities in the existing retirement system.
- Portman/Peters’ Protecting Faith-Based and Nonprofit Organizations From Terrorism Act – to authorize $75 million annually for FYs 2020-2024 for the Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which provides grants to nonprofits and faith-based organizations to help secure their facilities against a potential terrorist attack.