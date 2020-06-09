Senator Proposes ‘Metroplex’ Designation for Canton and Akron
State Senator Kirk Schuring (WHBC News)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Watch for more soon on a new marketing effort aimed at the business community, the “Akron Canton Metroplex”.
State Senator Kirk Schuring says the two metropolitan areas need to work together, and he says the mayors and Chambers of Commerce agree.
One first step: getting permissive legislation unanimously passed in the Senate making it possible for an Airport Development District to be formed at the Akron Canton Airport.