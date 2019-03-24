Senators Portman and Brown React to Mueller Report

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement in response to the summary of the Mueller report released by the Department of Justice today.

“A summary report is not enough. It’s important that the American public have the answers they deserve about the full scope of the Mueller report and its findings. The Department of Justice should turn over the full report to Congress, the Administration should preserve all of the information and underlying evidence it provided to the Special Counsel, and the report should be released to the public in full.”

And from Ohio’s Republican Senator:

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement after Attorney General Bob Barr released a summary of the findings by Special Counsel Robert Mueller:

“I’m pleased that Special Counsel Mueller has finally concluded his investigation. I’ve said from the start of this process that the Special Counsel should follow the facts wherever they lead and complete the investigation expeditiously without any political interference. That is what happened.

“Today’s summary by the Attorney General says that the Special Counsel’s report confirms that Russians meddled in the 2016 election but finds no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Finally, the summary indicates that the Special Counsel reached no conclusion on obstruction of justice. The Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General have concluded that the Special Counsel’s investigation did not include sufficient evidence to warrant any obstruction of justice charges against the president.

“As I’ve said consistently, I believe the report should be made public, with important exceptions for grand jury or classified information, and I hope the Attorney General provides as much information to the public as he possibly can, as soon as he can. I appreciate the summary received today, and hope to have the opportunity to review the report very soon.”