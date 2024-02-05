News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Senators Release A Border And Ukraine Deal, But The House Speaker Declares It ‘Dead On Arrival’

By News Desk
February 5, 2024 12:55PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have released a highly anticipated bill that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel.

It’s already running into opposition in the House.

The bill is a long-shot effort to overcome skepticism from Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

But he quickly dismissed its chance of passage.

The $118 billion proposal is the best chance for President Joe Biden to resupply Ukraine with wartime aid.

But Johnson said the bill won’t succeed in the House.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Report: Woman Dead, Husband Seriously Hurt in Plain
3

Plain Shooting Incident Now Murder/Suicide
4

North Canton Firm Tied to Costly Malicious Cyberattacks on US Businesses
5

Business Fire Does $22,000 Damage in Canton