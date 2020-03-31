Send Your Anonymous Tips: Stark Crimestoppers Now in Operation
Stark County Crimestoppers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More than a year after the initial efforts to get a Crimestoppers organization going in Stark County, it’s a reality.
You can now text crime tips to county police agencies, and do so anonymously.
County Prosecutor John Ferraro led the Stark County Crimestoppers effort.
Here’s how to use the new service, according to the Crimestoppers website:
- Download either the Google Play or Apple app for your smartphone in the appropriate app store.
- Text STARKTIP and your crime tip to Tip 4-1-1 (8-4-7-4-1-1).
- Use the website to send an anonymous tip to either the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Township police or the Massillon Police Department.