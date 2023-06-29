Sentencing Day Thursday for Householder
CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He continues to maintain his innocence, but we may not hear from him again for quite a while after he reports to prison.
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is being sentenced on a racketeering and conspiracy conviction in a federal courthouse in Cincinnati on Thursday.
He was found guilty following a lengthy trial in March.
Householder was accused of being the mastermind behind a $61 million scheme to keep the state’s two nuclear power plants and a couple of coal-fired plants in operation.
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio is asking the judge for a 16 to 20 year sentence, saying they want the message sent that the law applies to everyone.
His attorneys are asking for a 12 to 18 month sentence, saying Householder is “humiliated and disgraced”.
Co-defendant Matt Borges is sentenced tomorrow.