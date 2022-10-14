News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Sentencing Delayed for Jackson Man Convicted for Kidnapping 5-Year-Old

By Jim Michaels
October 14, 2022 5:44AM EDT
Jonathan Stinnet (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite a March guilty plea, sentencing for the Jackson Township man accused of kidnapping his 5-year-old neighbor and driving her to Illinois has been delayed until mid-December.

37-year-old Johnathan Stinnet was to face the judge on Thursday, convicted of kidnapping and another charge.

Police say Stinnet and the little girl were out shopping and eating dinner last November with another woman when he drove off with the youngster, eluding that other woman.

An Amber Alert helped law enforcement near Bloomington Illinois locate the pair.

The child was not harmed.

