Series Continues: Bridges Damaged in 2003 Storm

By Jim Michaels
July 31, 2023 8:54AM EDT
WHBC News

NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Continuing our series “Flood of ’03”, remembering the devastating flood event of July 27, 2003.

The National Weather Service in their recap of the event in Stark County indicates three major bridges were damaged by flood waters.

One of them was the Meese Road NE bridge over the East Branch of Nimishillen Creek in Nimishillen Township, east of Louisville.

But now-and-then Stark County Bridge Engineer Scott Basinger says they had a backup.

A temporary truss bridge that could be put in place while a replacement bridge was constructed.

Basinger says over a year later, a new span was built.

FEMA money paid for that.

