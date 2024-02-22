Service Project Day for Lake Center Christian High Schoolers

HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Service Project Day today for grades 9 to 12 at Lake Center Christian School.

After raising $3000, students will assemble shelf-stable meal kits.

They will be given to those in need as identified by the Lifeline Christian Mission, including other school students and even families in refugee camps.

Other students are assisting Habitat for Humanity and other organizations.