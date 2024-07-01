Several Charges Following Perry Lawn Mower Pursuit

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Must have been quite a scene, but the elderly Perry Township man involved now faces several criminal charges.

The “scene” was 83-year-old William Wackerly driving his riding lawn mower on Southway Street and Genoa Avenue SW last week, refusing to pull over for township police.

Apparent frustration over a neighbor’s long grass led Wackerly to start mowing the lawn himself.

That’s a trespassing charge.

But some of the charges are felonies, like assault.

An officer who hopped aboard the mower during the pursuit was injured when Wackerly engaged and quickly turned the mower, according to court documents.

He was arraigned on Friday.