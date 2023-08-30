Several Hunting Seasons Start This Weekend

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Seems a little early to be talking about hunting in Ohio.

But several seasons open on Friday, which is September 1.

Squirrel and dove season starts then, with early hunting for Canadian geese and teal starting on Saturday.

Hunters on public land and some private land need to have a license and there are other requirements.

Also, there’s the HuntFish OH app at your app store.

And deer archery season gets underway on September 30.