Several ODOT Projects Getting Started

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New ODOT work in Stark County starting on Tuesday.

Two projects involve “microsurfacing”, placing a layer of mixed aggregate on top of the asphalt to make it last longer.

One project is on a good stretch of Route 619 from Atwater Avenue NE in Lexington Township through most of Marlboro Township.

Another microsurface starts going down on a short section of Route 21 in Perry Township from just north of Navarre to Route 30 in Massillon.

Altogether, that’s a $5 million project.

There’s also a resurfacing of Route 62 from Wilmot and Route 250 up to Route 93 just south of Brewster.

Traffic will be maintained.

It’s part of a $1.5 million project that also means new pavement on a part of Route 93.