Several Ohio Cities Rank High, and one is #1!

The United States has over 7,000 breweries. And choosing the best CITIES for beer is difficult, because everyone’s so passionate.

But St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend, and the website Ranker.com decided to jump into the debate. They asked people to rank the best cities in America for beer drinkers. Here are the top ten, and some of the snubs are pretty controversial . . .

1. Cleveland.

2. Asheville, North Carolina.

3. Portland, Oregon.

4. Grand Rapids, Michigan.

5. Chicago.

6. Denver.

7. Milwaukee.

8. Cincinnati.

9. San Diego.

10. Columbus, Ohio. A few big beer cities that didn’t make the top ten are Boston at #14 . . . Pittsburgh at #15 . . . Philadelphia at #17 . . . St. Louis way down in 20th . . . and New York in 31st place.