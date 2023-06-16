Several Ohio Counties, Other States Hit With Severe Weather, Likely Tornadoes

Debris covers a residential area in Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15, 2023, after a tornado struck the town. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service will be checking damage in as many as seven Ohio counties including perhaps Wayne County.

This, after a slew of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued during the night Thursday night.

The worst of the damage from likely tornadoes appears to be from Toledo to Sandusky.

A Promedica Laboratories building was heavily damaged at the north end of Toledo.

Some homes were also reported to be damaged.

There was also a report of tennis ball-size hail in nearby Ottawa County.

A section of the Ohio Turnpike near Fremont was closed for a time for downed wires

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was called for the southwest corner of Stark County including the city of Massillon Thursday night, but no damage had been reported.

No significant power outages in our area from the storm.

The Kane Brown show at Country Fest at Clay’s Resort Jellystone Park in Lawrence Township was also a victim of the weather.

Continued lightning reportedly caused a cancellation.

Meantime, there’s greater devastation in the Texas panhandle from a tornado. (see image above)