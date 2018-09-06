Several Shot in Cincinnati – Fifth Third Bank

This story reported by Cincinnati .com

Police in Cincinnati say several people have been shot in an “active shooter” situation at the Fountain Square Fifth Third location.

They say the scene was secure around 9:15am and a suspect is in custody.

Victims were found at 5th and Walnut streets, and one inside nearby Graeter’s Ice Cream Shop.

According to this report civilians are hiding in a bathroom inside the bank, and police are attempting to control the perimeter of the scene. “Fountain Square and the surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic,” police said