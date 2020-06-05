      Weather Alert

Severe Storm Brings Hail, Heavy Rain, Power Outages

Jim Michaels
Jun 5, 2020 @ 4:26am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some wild weather in the area Thursday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain, up to 2 inches in the Canton and Massillon areas.

There was a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Stark County Thursday afternoon.

A few thousand Edison and AEP customers got knocked out mainly in the Massillon area, most for a short time.

As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, 75 AEP customers in mainly Canton and elsewhere ibn Stark County were still without power.

Full restoration is expected at 3 p.m.

A portion of Route 62 in Holmes County was closed due to downed trees.

