Severe Storm Impact: Some Trees Down, Power Lost

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No major power outages lingering from Wednesday evening’s severe storms in Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties.

Numerous trees were reported down in Massillon, with one of them falling on a house.

No word on any major damage to the house.

Tree damage was also noted near Kent.

There were around 700 customers without power last evening, but nothing related to the storm Thursday morning.

No injuries reported.