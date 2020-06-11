UPDATE: Severe Storm Takes Trees Down, Leaves Behind Power Outages
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over 89,000 AEP Ohio and First Energy customers across Ohio remain in the dark Thursday morning after a large storm system brought strong winds and heavy rain Wednesday evening.
As of 6 a.m., 2,800 power customers were out in Stark County, with over a thousand of them in the vicinity of West Tusc and Wertz Avenue.
The total number of outages is over 9,000 in Tuscarawas County and 5,000 in Summit.
Roswell in Tuscarawas County was particularly hard hit with wind dame.
A tree came down along Dexter Ave NE in Massillon.
You want to watch for downed trees, especially on rural roadways.
The storm collapsed the roof and walls of the State Theatre in downtown Sandusky.