Severe Weather Awareness Week Message: Weather Watchers Needed

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Appropriate with the start of Spring that this is Severe Weather Awareness Week.

And the National Weather Service and county emergency managers are always looking for more volunteers to watch the skies during a Tornado Watch, and even measure snow in the Winter.

There are training sessions twice each year.

60 people participated in a recent training session at Jackson High School.

And do you remember the difference between a tornado watch and a warning?

A watch means there could be a tornado; a warning means there basically is one.

The annual Tornado Drill by communities and schools across the state is at 9:50 Wednesday morning.

And when the weather looks bad, tune to 1480 WHBC AM Radio, or use a trusted weather source on your phone like AccuWeather.