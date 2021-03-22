Severe Weather Awareness Week, Tornado Siren Test is Wednesday
WHBC News
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio, and the National Weather Service reminds us that it’s about more than just tornadoes: severe thunderstorms, flooding, strong winds and more.
The weather service and we here at your Severe Weather Station also work to provide information days in advance of bad weather.
The statewide tornado siren test is Wednesday morning at 9:50.
Remember, a watch means conditions are favorable for a severe weather event; warning means the event is imminent or even happening now.