Severe Weather in Mainly Southern Ohio, Twister Near Dayton

Jim Michaels
Jun 9, 2022 @ 5:51am
TIPP CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Our area pretty much stayed away from impacts from severe weather on Wednesday, despite the issuance of some warnings.

But a tornado did touch down near Dayton, heavily damaging a Meijer warehouse in Tipp City.

The National Weather Service will be checking out other storm damage that may have been caused by twisters.

There are still a few thousand power outages Thursday morning in Hocking, Athens and Vinton Counties.

A few hundred Edison customers were out in Columbiana County Thursday morning from a storm there.

