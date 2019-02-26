Sewer Rates Increasing In Canton

(WHBC) – We’ve heard about it for months and now it’s closer to reality — an increase in sewer rates for the city of Canton.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says city council got information on a rate study at Monday night’s meeting.

He says the study is recommending that the city raise sewer rates by 5.5 percent each of the next three years.

“This is something that city council does not have to vote on. The director of public service has the authority under ordinance to implement the rates, but we always want to keep everyone informed as to why there is a need,” the mayor told Canton’s Morning News.

He says the money is needed to complete work mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The first increase will take effect April 1st.