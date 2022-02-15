      Weather Alert

Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew Settled

Feb 15, 2022 @ 11:56am

NEW YORK (AP) – Lawyers say a tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old. Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month. The letter said Andrew will make a substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity. Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

