Shaker Heights Beats McKinley
McKinley saw its season come to an end at the hands of Shaker Heights 83-71 in the D-1 Regional Semi-Finals at Cleveland State.
Coach Vlajkovich’s squad had to play catch up all game long after falling behind the Raiders 24-10 after the one quarter.
That lead would grow to 20 points for Shaker at halftime 41-21 after the Raiders Dakota Cochran, who finished with a game high 28 points, hit a shot at the buzzer.
McKinley got as close as 4 points in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders canned their free throws to pull away for the win, they finished 28-35 from the charity stripe on the night.
Shaker Heights advances to the D-1 Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon against Mentor, who defeated Medina in double overtime 76-72 in the late game.
Junior Kobe Johnson led the Bulldogs with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.
C.J. Hall added 17 points for the Pups.
Canton McKinley finishes the season at 21-5.