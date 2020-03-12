      Breaking News
NBA Suspends Season Due to Coronavirus

Shaker Heights Beats McKinley

Kenny Roda
Mar 11, 2020 @ 9:15pm

McKinley saw its season come to an end at the hands of Shaker Heights 83-71 in the D-1 Regional Semi-Finals at Cleveland State.

Coach Vlajkovich’s squad had to play catch up all game long after falling behind the Raiders 24-10 after the one quarter.

That lead would grow to 20 points for Shaker at halftime 41-21 after the Raiders Dakota Cochran, who finished with a game high 28 points, hit a shot at the buzzer.

McKinley got as close as 4 points in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders canned their free throws to pull away for the win, they finished 28-35 from the charity stripe on the night.

Shaker Heights advances to the D-1 Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon against Mentor, who defeated Medina in double overtime 76-72 in the late game.

Junior Kobe Johnson led the Bulldogs with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

C.J. Hall added 17 points for the Pups.

Canton McKinley finishes the season at 21-5.

TAGS
Canton McKinley Bulldogs Regional Semi Finals Shaker Heights Raiders
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon