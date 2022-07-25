News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Shale Brewing: Jackson Facility Closed

By Jim Michaels
July 25, 2022 4:13PM EDT
Courtesy Shale Brewing

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Staffing issues and a decrease in business.

A familiar story that leads to the closing of Shale Brewing in Jackson Township.

The business announced the closure Friday.

They have been on Whipple Avenue NW near Applegrove Street since 2018.

The brewery had been open for a decade.

A second location in the newly-remodeled Oakwood Square closed at the end of last year.

Shale continues to operate a coffee shop on South Main Street in North Canton.

