Shane Bieber Headed To Injured List
Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right shoulder sub scapularis strain.
The reigning A.L. Cy Young Award winner was examined and imaged this morning, he will not throw for two weeks and will be reassessed at that point. There is no timetable for his return at present.
Bieber has posted a 7-4 record with a 3.28 ERA with 130 strikeouts in 90 innings this year. But, he gave up 5 runs on 10 hits in a loss vs. Seattle Sunday, and has struggled with his control with 33 walks given up this season.
To fill the roster spot, the Tribe recalled lefty pitcher Kyle Nelson from AAA Columbus. Nelson is in his third stint with the club and has posted a 7.50 ERA in 6 outings (6.0IP, 6H, 5R/ER).