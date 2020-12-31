      Weather Alert

Shared-Space Facilities Part of Lehman School Transformation Project

Jim Michaels
Dec 31, 2020 @ 6:55am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Once restored, the former Lehman High School on 15th Street NW in Canton will be a showpiece, with apartment dwellers enjoying community and fitness rooms.

They are part of the effort to turn the old school building into a 62-room complex.

a.m. Rodriquez Associates is doing that work.

The Akron-based company has had great success converting shuttered school buildings like Lehman into apartment buildings.

Victor Rodriquez with the company says they choose steel and brick buildings constructed between 1910 and 1930.

Those materials became a requirement after the 1908 Collinwood School fire in Cleveland that killed 172 children.

The remodeled Oxford Place is set to open in 2022.

