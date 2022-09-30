News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Shed Fire near Malvern – Baby dies

By Pam Cook
September 30, 2022 6:20AM EDT
The State Fire Marshall’s office and Carroll County officials continue to investigate a fire in a shed near Malvern that killed a baby.
They have not confirmed the child’s identity but they do believe the little girl may be under a year old. The shed was on Alliance Road NW. A man and a woman who were in the shed at the time escaped. According to reports the three apparently were staying in the shed at times.
Fire officials say they are still investigating but they believe the fire was accidental.
The fire was reported at 4:17 a.m. Thursday.

More about:
baby
brown township
death
emergency
malvern
shed

