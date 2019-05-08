Sherer Defeats Martuccio In Primary

(WHBC) – Incumbent William Sherer II defeated former Law Director Joe Martuccio in Tuesday’s primary to be the Democratic candidate for president of Canton City Council.

Sherer was appointed to complete Allen Schulman’s term as council president in December, after Schulman passed away from a lengthy illness in November.

Sherer has previously held leadership positions with the Stark County Democratic Party and the Ironworkers union.

He graduated from McKinley High School in 1988.

In other primary elections results, voters overwhelmingly renewed Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery’s one-mill levy for another 10 years.

This one was much closer though — by about 600 votes — voters approved the Stark County District Library’s levy request.

Perry Township’s road levy was shot down, and parks and rec levies in Plain and Lake both went down in defeat.

